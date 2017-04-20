April 20 French electrical component maker
Schneider Electric kept its full-year targets on
Thursday, despite reporting first quarter organic growth at the
top-end of its 2017 target, citing political and macroeconomic
uncertainty.
* First quarter revenue was 5.84 billion euros, beating the
consensus forecast of 5.77 billion euros in a poll conducted for
Reuters.
* "Schneider has started FY17 with a surprisingly good Q1
growth number ... The key question is whether this strong start
is sustainable as the re-stocking effect fades and if IT growth
proves unsustainable," Jefferies said in a note.
* Despite the good start to the year, the company believes
it is premature to modify its target of organic growth of
between one and three percent excluding infrastructure for the
full year.
* "This range aims to take account of a certain number of
scenarios," said Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of
Finance and Legal Affairs Emmanuel Babeau during a telephone
interview.
* "There are a lot of uncertainties, political in Europe,
geopolitical or linked to the scale of the acceleration of
construction in China because the authorities (fear) the
creation of a bubble. A lot of parameters could move and play
out more unfavourably," he added.
* The main political uncertainty is the outcome of the
French presidential election, the first round of which is on
Sunday.
* Schneider also confirmed its target for 20 to 50 basis
points organic improvement on the adjusted EBITA margin for
2017.
* The company expects a positive currency impact of around
400 million euros on 2017 revenue.
* Schneider said it would face an increase in raw material
costs of around 200 million euros, which it intends to mitigate
by raising prices, being more selective in choosing projects and
focussing on cost control.
* Shares in the company were up 2.2 percent at 0837 GMT
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Marc Angrand Writing by Alan
Charlish; Editing by Mark Potter)