PARIS Aug 1 Schneider Electric said
significant price hikes and cost savings helped it post a 9
percent rise in first-half operating profit despite a low-growth
business environment, leading it to keep its full-year earnings
targets.
Adjusted operating income rose to 1.56 billion euros ($1.92
billion), the group said on Wednesday. Sales rose 10 percent to
11.41 billion, with organic growth of 0.2 percent.
"The uncertain world economic outlook and mixed business
trends in the group's key markets continue to limit near-term
visibility," Chief Executive Jean-Pascal Tricoire said in a
statement.
"In this context, assuming no further deterioration of the
economic conditions and in light of our first-half results, we
confirm our full year financial targets."
($1 = 0.8120 euros)
