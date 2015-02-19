PARIS Feb 19 Electricity components and energy
management group Schneider Electric said it was
targeting low single-digit growth in revenue for 2015 and an
improvement in profit margins led by favourable currency effects
and growth in North America.
The company also presented a new strategic plan for
2015-2020 with the focus on annual organic growth of between 3
and 6 percent and on improving the returns on its recent
investments - potentially selling some non-core businesses and
possibly incurring impairment losses of hundreds of millions of
euros.
It said it expected EBITDA margins of 14-14.5 percent next
year against 13.9 percent in 2014 where earnings before tax,
interest, depreciation and amortisation grew 3.2 percent to
3.463 billion euros ($3.95 billion).
Fourth quarter sales grew 2.5 percent to 6.95 billion euros
and the company said it would keep its dividend payout ratio at
about 50 percent of net income.
($1 = 0.8760 euros)
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Tim Hepher)