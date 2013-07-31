BRIEF-Beijing Advanced Digital Technology to swing to loss in FY 2017 Q1
April 7 Beijing Advanced Digital Technology Co Ltd :
PARIS, July 31 France's Schneider Electric said it planned a strategic review of Invensys' appliance unit after it announced a 3.4 billion pound ($5.2 billion) friendly bid for the British engineer.
Schneider, which is acquiring Invensys to boost its industrial automation business, expects to start an appraisal of the business, a maker of controls for washing machines, Chief Financial Officer Emmanuel Babeau told reporters during a conference call on Wednesday.
April 7 Beijing Advanced Digital Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 0 percent to 10 percent, or to be 5.9 million yuan to 6.5 million yuan
* U.S. International Trade Commission says investigating Toshiba flash memory devices