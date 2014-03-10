PARIS, March 10 French electrical gear maker
Schneider Electric confirmed on Monday it was in talks
with potential buyers for its sensors unit CST, following a
newspaper report saying it could reap up to $900 million from a
deal.
According to French daily Les Echos, Schneider is in
exclusive talks with funds Carlyle and PAI Partners over a sale
in which it would retain a 30 percent stake in the unit.
"I can confirm that Schneider is in talks with potential
buyers," a company spokesman said, declining to give more
details.
Nobody could immediately be reached for comment at Carlyle
and PAI Partners.
(Reporting by Natalie Huet and Matthieu Protard; Editing by
Lionel Laurent)