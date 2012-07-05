(Corrects typo in headline)
NEW YORK, July 5 French engineering company
Schneider Electric SA is moving ahead with the sale of
its U.S.-based sensors subsidiary, which had been postponed last
year amid financing market turmoil, according to people familiar
with the matter.
Schneider has received initial round bids for its Custom
Sensors & Technologies unit, which could be valued at about 1
billion euros ($1.23 billion) and has attracted interest mostly
from private equity firms, the sources said.
Schneider hired JPMorgan Chase & Co to sell the
Moorpark, California-based unit last year and initially planned
to start an auction around last August, sources told Reuters at
that time. But the process was delayed as volatile financing
markets made it harder and more expensive for private equity
buyers to complete deals, the sources said.
With financing for leveraged buyouts are more readily
available this year, the unit has gone on the auction block,
according to the sources. A Schneider spokesman in Paris
declined to comment.
The subsidiary makes sensors for the automotive,
aeronautics, transportation, energy and infrastructure
industries.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Soyoung Kim in New York;
editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)