Nov 13 SCHNIGGE Wertpapierhandelsbank AG :

* 9-month net profit of 0.54 million euros (previous year net loss 0.29 million euros)

* 9-month trading income 3.0 million euros versus 1.7 million euros year ago

* 9-month net commission income amounted to 1.6 million euros (previous year: 2.1 million euros)