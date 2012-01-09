* Q2 EPS $0.25 vs est $0.23/shr

* Q2 rev rises 20 pct to $812 mln

Jan 9 Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc , which makes recycled ferrous metal products, posted first-quarter results that beat market estimates helped by strong volumes in metals recycling business and higher car purchases in auto parts business.

However, the Portland, Oregon-based company said global economic concerns slowed down customer buying patterns during the quarter pressuring sales prices.

Revenue from the company's metals recycling business rose 20 percent while revenue from its auto parts business rose 26 percent.

September-November net profit from continuing operations more than halved to $7 million, or 25 cents a share, from $18 million, or 64 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 20 percent to $812 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 23 cents a share on revenue of $790.27 million.

Shares of the company, valued at $1.19 billion, closed at $43.70 on the Nasdaq on Friday.