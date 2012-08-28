Aug 28 Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc, which makes recycled ferrous metal products, said it will reduce its workforce by about 7 percent, as falling prices hit profits.

The company, which will cut 300 jobs, expects to break even on an adjusted basis, excluding restructuring charges of about 12 cents per share, in the current quarter.

Analysts are expecting fourth-quarter profit of 24 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Schnitzer said it expects prices and sales volumes at its metal recycling business, the largest contributor to revenue, to slip in the third quarter from the preceding quarter.

It also forecast weak performance at its Auto Parts and Steel Manufacturing businesses.

Schnitzer's gloomy forecast comes after Dahlman Rose & Co downgraded the U.S. steel sector on the belief that metal and scrap prices will decline.

Steelmakers worldwide are facing plummeting demand in Europe and China, the world's biggest steel consumer, pressurizing prices.

The declining export market in addition to constrained scrap flows in the U.S. and supply-side concerns from steel mills has pushed scrap prices lower.

Schnitzer said export sales prices for ferrous metals dropped by about $70 to $80 per ton in June, before recovering slightly in August.

The company expects to recognize a $5 million charge in the fourth quarter. Total restructuring charges are expected to be about $12 million.

Schnitzer, whose peers include Steel Dynamics, AK Steel Holding Corp and U.S. Steel expects to complete the restructuring by the end of the first quarter of 2013.

Its stock, which has fallen 31 percent this year, was set to open 3 percent lower on Tuesday. It closed at $29.15 on the Nasdaq on Monday.