* Q3 EPS $0.40 vs $1.17 last year

* Q3 rev $880 mln, down 10 pct

June 28 Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc, which makes recycled ferrous metal products, reported a 66 percent drop in third-quarter profit, hurt by lower selling prices at its largest segment and high raw material costs.

Third-quarter earnings from continuing operations fell to $11 million, or 40 cents per share, from $33 million, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.

Schnitzer Steel, whose peers include Steel Dynamics , AK Steel Holding Corp and U.S. Steel, said revenue fell 10 percent to $880 million.

Sales at the company's metal recycling business, the largest contributor to revenue, slipped 11 percent, as average selling prices fell 4 percent.

Schnitzer had warned earlier in May that higher costs would pressure its third quarter margins.

Shares of the company closed at $24.89 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.