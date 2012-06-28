* Q3 EPS $0.40 vs $1.17 last year
* Q3 rev $880 mln, down 10 pct
June 28 Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc,
which makes recycled ferrous metal products, reported a 66
percent drop in third-quarter profit, hurt by lower selling
prices at its largest segment and high raw material costs.
Third-quarter earnings from continuing operations fell to
$11 million, or 40 cents per share, from $33 million, or $1.17
per share, a year earlier.
Schnitzer Steel, whose peers include Steel Dynamics
, AK Steel Holding Corp and U.S. Steel,
said revenue fell 10 percent to $880 million.
Sales at the company's metal recycling business, the largest
contributor to revenue, slipped 11 percent, as average selling
prices fell 4 percent.
Schnitzer had warned earlier in May that higher costs would
pressure its third quarter margins.
Shares of the company closed at $24.89 on Wednesday on
Nasdaq.