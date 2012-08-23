Kuwait's ruler to meet Saudi King over Qatar row-officials
DUBAI, June 6 Kuwait's ruler will travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for talks with King Salman over a Gulf Arab dispute with Qatar, Gulf Arab officials said.
VIENNA Aug 23 Austria's Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG boosted first-half earnings per share by 58 percent to 2.31 euros and said the oilfield service industry remained unaffected by the global economic slowdown.
"We expect that the business environment will remain positive in the second half of 2012," Chief Executive Gerald Grohmann said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
DUBAI, June 6 Kuwait's ruler will travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for talks with King Salman over a Gulf Arab dispute with Qatar, Gulf Arab officials said.
SINGAPORE, June 6 The costs of Qatari energy and commodity exports are likely to rise as the United Arab Emirates' ban on Qatari vessels cuts the ships off from the region's main refuelling port, forcing ships to sail further for fuel or pay higher prices.