Kuwait's ruler to meet Saudi King over Qatar row-officials
DUBAI, June 6 Kuwait's ruler will travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for talks with King Salman over a Gulf Arab dispute with Qatar, Gulf Arab officials said.
VIENNA Aug 23 Austria's Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment said order intake remained strong at the start of the third quarter, after bookings rose 33 percent to a record 277 million euros ($345 million) in the first half of 2012.
"We don't know whether customers in future will show caution because of the uncertainty about what will happen in 2013," Chief Executive Gerald Grohmann said when asked whether the positive orders trend would continue through next year.
"What I can say is that at least the beginning of this quarter remained strong," he told Reuters in a telephone interview on Thursday.
($1 = 0.8021 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; writing by Georgina Prodhan)
SINGAPORE, June 6 The costs of Qatari energy and commodity exports are likely to rise as the United Arab Emirates' ban on Qatari vessels cuts the ships off from the region's main refuelling port, forcing ships to sail further for fuel or pay higher prices.