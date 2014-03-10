* 2013 EBIT 90 mln eur vs average analyst estimate 94 mln

* Bookings down 10 pct to 426 mln eur

* Dividend held at 1.50 eur/shr (Adds details on bookings, outlook)

VIENNA, March 10 Austria's Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment reported lower 2013 profits and bookings on Monday as it said customers continued to use up inventory from 2012.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 26 percent to 90 million euros ($125 million), below the 94 million-euro average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Bookings fell 10 percent to 426 million euros, below the level of 2013 sales. These also fell 10 percent to 459 million euros, as Schoeller-Bleckmann (SBO) had reported in preliminary results in January.

SBO said that as the global leader in high-precision components and downhole tools - used both for drilling offshore wells and tapping into horizontal shale oil and gas reservoirs - it was confident of its medium- to long-term prospects.

"Leading-edge technological expertise combined with minimum debt and high cash-flow provides a sound foundation for SBO's future growth," it said in a statement.

SBO said it would keep its 2013 dividend steady at 1.50 euros per share, above the average analyst forecast of 1.35 euros per share. ($1 = 0.7214 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Potter and Michael Shields)