* 2013 EBIT 90 mln eur vs average analyst estimate 94 mln
* Bookings down 10 pct to 426 mln eur
* Dividend held at 1.50 eur/shr
VIENNA, March 10 Austria's Schoeller-Bleckmann
Oilfield Equipment reported lower 2013 profits and bookings on
Monday as it said customers continued to use up inventory from
2012.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 26 percent to
90 million euros ($125 million), below the 94 million-euro
average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Bookings fell 10 percent to 426 million euros, below the
level of 2013 sales. These also fell 10 percent to 459 million
euros, as Schoeller-Bleckmann (SBO) had reported in preliminary
results in January.
SBO said that as the global leader in high-precision
components and downhole tools - used both for drilling offshore
wells and tapping into horizontal shale oil and gas reservoirs -
it was confident of its medium- to long-term prospects.
"Leading-edge technological expertise combined with minimum
debt and high cash-flow provides a sound foundation for SBO's
future growth," it said in a statement.
SBO said it would keep its 2013 dividend steady at 1.50
euros per share, above the average analyst forecast of 1.35
euros per share.
($1 = 0.7214 euros)
