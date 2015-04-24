April 24 Book publisher Scholastic Corp said it would sell its educational technology and services business to publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co for $575 million in cash.

The transaction is expected to add to Houghton Mifflin's net income and free cash flow in 2016 and save $10 million to $20 million annually, the company said.

The deal is expected to close in the second calendar quarter of 2015.

