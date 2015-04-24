UPDATE 1-Zalando reports solid growth helped by male shoppers
* More than 20 mln active customers at end of Q1 (Adds details)
April 24 Book publisher Scholastic Corp said it would sell its educational technology and services business to publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co for $575 million in cash.
The transaction is expected to add to Houghton Mifflin's net income and free cash flow in 2016 and save $10 million to $20 million annually, the company said.
The deal is expected to close in the second calendar quarter of 2015.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* More than 20 mln active customers at end of Q1 (Adds details)
* JD annual active customer accounts up 40 pct (Adds details from CFO interview, context)