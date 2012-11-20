Nov 20 Children's book publisher Scholastic Corp
reduced its forecast for the fiscal year ending May 31,
2013 on lower sales in its high-margin educational business.
The publisher of the "Hunger Games" series said it now
expects earnings from continuing operations of between $1.40 and
$1.60 per share on revenue of about $1.8 billion to $1.9
billion.
The company previously forecast earnings of between $2.20
and $2.40 per share on revenue of about $1.9 billion to $2.0
billion.
Sales of its educational technology products fell as school
funds were kept aside for training educators and administrators,
and purchasing decisions were delayed, Scholastic said.
Its educational products include READ 180, an educational
program aimed at improving reading skills among school children.
The company said in September that fears of the federal
budget falling off a "fiscal cliff" were slowing spending by
schools.
Scholastic also revised the outlook for its children's book
segment to reflect lower sales in its book club business,
lower-than-expected U.S. sales of "The Hunger Games" trilogy,
and the impact of Superstorm Sandy.