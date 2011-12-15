* Q2 EPS from continuing ops $2.62 vs est $2.33
* Q2 rev $685.3 mln vs est $684.7 mln
* Reaffirms FY2012 outlook
Dec 15 Scholastic Corp posted a
second-quarter profit above Wall Street expectations, helped by
higher sales of its educational programs for struggling students
and stable revenue from sales of its children's books.
The publisher of the Harry Potter series also reaffirmed its
full-year 2012 outlook.
The company said revenue from the Educational Technology and
Services segment rose 30 percent driven by strong sales of its
READ 180 Next Generation and System 44 programs - which are
aimed at improving reading skills among school children.
The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment,
which contributed more than half of Scholastic's quarterly
revenue, was able to sustain revenue growth helped by some of
the newer titles.
The new best-sellers include Suzanne Collins' "The Hunger
Games" trilogy, Walter Wick's "Can You See What I See? Toyland
Express", as well as Brian Selznick's "Wonderstruck" and "The
Invention of Hugo Cabret," Scholastic said.
The company also said it remains on track to introduce its
children's e-reading application and e-bookstore in March 2012.
Last quarter, Scholastic, whose markets include Canada, the
U.K., Australia, India and China, said it would cut annual
non-digital costs by $15 million to fund the roll-out of its
children's e-reading application and e-bookstore.
E-books account for about 25 percent of book sales by volume
and 20 percent by revenue in the United States. In Britain, the
figure is about 10 percent by volume, while the rest of Europe
and Asia excluding Japan are just getting off the ground.
Scholastic's Sept-Nov earnings from continuing operations
rose to $82.8 million, or $2.60 a share, from $74.9 million, or
$2.14 a share, a year ago.
Revenue for the quarter rose 3 percent to $685.3 million.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S expected
Scholastic to earn $2.33 a share on revenue of $684.7 million in
the quarter -- seasonally its strongest.
Shares of the New-York based company, whose rivals include
CBS Corp's publishing unit, Simon & Schuster, and
Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, have lost about a fifth of
their value since touching a year-high of $32 on March 22, a day
before it cut its full-year forecast.
They closed at $25.68 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.