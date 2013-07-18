* Q4 revenue down 25 pct to $506.9 mln
* Q4 earnings per share down to 66 cents from $1.76
* Sees FY 2014 revenue of about $1.8 bln
July 18 Publisher Scholastic Corp
reported a 25 percent drop in quarterly revenue due to lower
sales of "The Hunger Games," a trilogy of scientific fiction
novels by Suzanne Collins.
The company has been facing declining sales of the trilogy,
and has been making efforts to cut costs. It also lowered its
revenue forecast for 2013 twice as its high-margin educational
business was seeing lower sales.
However, revenue at Scholastic's educational business saw a
2 percent rise in the fourth quarter, helped by the launch of
"System 44 Next Generation", which helps students master reading
skills.
Revenue at the company's largest business, children's book
publishing and distribution, fell 36 percent in the quarter,
despite the Hunger Games trilogy remaining on The New York Times
bestseller list.
Net income more than halved to $21.5 million, or 66 cents
per share, in the fourth quarter, from $57.0 million, or $1.76
per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $506.9 million from $676.6 million a year
ago.
For the full year, Scholastic expects earnings of about
$1.40 to $1.80 from continuing operations on revenue of about
$1.8 billion.
The company's shares, which have risen about 23 percent in
the last three months, closed at $32.10 on the Nasdaq on
Wednesday.