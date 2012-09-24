* State legislator calls for mayor to kill program
NEW YORK, Sept 24 Hundreds of New York City high
schools students have received morning-after pills since the
launch of a program that provides emergency contraception
through public school nurses, the city's health department said
on Monday.
Many schools around the nation have long made condoms
available to students but New York health officials said they
believe the city is the first to make hormonal contraceptives
available.
The program, which started last year and now has been
instituted at 13 high schools, allows school nurses to give
students emergency contraceptive pills, designed to prevent
pregnancy following unprotected sex or a contraceptive failure
if taken within 72 hours. It also provides condoms,
birth-control pills and pregnancy testing.
The program is designed to battle the problem of unplanned
pregnancies among teens, health officials said.
"In New York City over 7,000 young women become pregnant by
age 17, 90 percent of which are unplanned," Alexandra Waldhorn,
a health department spokeswoman, said in an email.
"We are committed to trying new approaches, like this pilot
program in place since January 2011, to improve a situation that
can have lifelong consequences," she said.
Parents were informed of the program from the start and
given the choice of opting out of any or all of the services but
have largely supported the program, Waldhorn said, but it had
not been reported on until the New York Post wrote about it
during the weekend.
Between 1 percent and 2 percent of parents sent back an
opt-out form, she said.
Joan Malin, president of Planned Parenthood of New York
City, said that while "in an ideal world a teen would consult
with a parent or caregivers before becoming sexually active and
seeking out birth control," that was not always the case.
This program "equips school nurses and other qualified staff
to be those responsible adults providing appropriate advice and
medical care."
Others, however, expressed concern that parents were not
making informed decisions about the program.
Greg Pfundstein, the executive director of the Chiaroscuro
Foundation, an anti-abortion group in New York, said the program
should be conducted on an opt-in basis so that parents had to
actively give their consent.
He also said the health department had not done enough to
show that the program would achieve its intended effect of
reducing unwanted teenage pregnancies.
New York State Assemblyman Marcos Crespo, a Democrat who
represents parts of the South Bronx, called on Mayor Michael
Bloomberg to immediately kill the program.
"It is unconscionable for New York City's government to
implement any program that gives medication to students without
the prior authorization of parents," he said in a letter to the
mayor.
The program - known as CATCH for Connecting Adolescents to
Comprehensive Healthcare - is an extension of services that
already were available to about a quarter of all New York public
school students through privately run health clinics.
The 13 public schools were chosen because such facilities
were not available nearby.
In the past school year, 567 students received emergency
contraception and 580 students received Reclipsen, a
birth-control pill, through the program.
Some anti-abortion advocates object to the morning-after
drugs, which work by preventing the release of an egg,
preventing fertilization or stopping a fertilized egg from
attaching to the uterus.
The National Association of School Nurses, contacted by the
Post, said it did not know of any similar program in the nation.
