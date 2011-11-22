Debt collectors make Europe's bad loans pay again
* Graphic on Italian non-performing loans: http://reut.rs/2lKLiwh
(Follows alerts)
Nov 22 Supplemental learning products provider School Specialty Inc posted a fall in second-quarter profit and cut its fiscal 2012 outlook, as it struggles for government funding.
The company now expects a loss of 50-60 cents a share on revenue of $730-$740 million. It had previously forecast a loss of 10-35 cents a share on revenue of $755-$780 million.
K-12 schools like School Specialty depend heavily on tax collections to fund their buying, and the sector is hurt as education funding stagnates.
School Specialty's net income fell to $8.9 million or 47 cents a share, from $18.1 million, or 96 cents a share.
Revenue fell 14 percent to $251.4 million.
The Greenville, Wisconsin-based company's shares closed at $7.02 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore)
* Graphic on Italian non-performing loans: http://reut.rs/2lKLiwh
June 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Activist shareholder Elliott Management called on BHP on Wednesday to "upgrade" its board of directors as the mining giant prepares to select a new chairman this week. * RYANAIR: European low-cost airline Ryanair is in talks with Boeing about placing an order for its proposed new 737 MAX 10 airliner, two people familiar with the matter said on Tue