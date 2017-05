Jan 22 Schouw & Co A/S :

* EBIT for 2014 higher than expected

* Expects that final operating profit in 2014 will be an EBIT of about 695 million Danish crowns ($108.55 million) against previously expected 625 million - 675 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4024 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)