BRIEF-China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone's contract sales in March up 109 pct y/y
April 10 China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co Ltd
COPENHAGEN Dec 30 Danish conglomerate Schouw & Co said on Monday: * Has sold its entire holding of four million shares, 1.96 percent of the share capital, in Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems * Selling the shares has produced net cash proceeds of 612 million Danish crowns ($113 million) * Schouw's investment in the wind turbine industry of 815 million Danish crowns has produced a total return of 1.79 billion crowns, equal to an annualised internal rate of return of 27 percent.
April 10 China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co Ltd
ALBANY, April 9 Travelers across New York state will get the chance to summon ride-sharing cars under a $163 billion state budget passed on Sunday that includes a free public college tuition program and ends imprisoning people younger than 18 with adults.