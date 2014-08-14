Aug 14 Schouw & Co A/S : * Says H1 EBIT was up by DKK 58 million to DKK 239 million * Says H1 revenue was up by 2% to DKK 5.06 billion * Says narrowed full-year EBIT guidance * Keeps FY 2014 forecast of revenue of DKK 11.5-12.0 billion and raises EBIT