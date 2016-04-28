April 28 Schroders Plc
* CFO says FX moves boosted Q1 assets by 11.5 billion stg,
offset 2.8 billion stg fall from weaker investment performance.
* CFO says FX moves boosted Q1 revenues by 10 million stg,
weighed on costs by 5.8 million stg for net gain of 4.2 million
stg.
* CEO says Q1 flows boosted by 2.3 billion stg in net
inflows into multi-asset funds; institutional demand for fixed
income.
* CEO says equity funds saw small outflow, driven by quant;
inflows into European and Emerging Market funds.
* CEO says UK the strongest market in Q1, driven by
insurance business; Europe also strong with 1.3 billion stg in
net inflows; Asia flat.
* CEO says firm has assessed 'Brexit' risks, in good place
given it has both UK and European fund ranges.
* CEO says 1-point dip in margin mix in institutional
business as clients moved to lower-priced products, in line with
expectations.
(Reporting By Simon Jessop)