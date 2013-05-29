LONDON May 29 Schroders has appointed
Rory Bateman as head of its UK equities business, replacing
Richard Buxton, a high-profile fund manager who is leaving the
British investment house in June.
Bateman will add the UK brief to his current role as Head of
European Equities with immediate effect, Schroders said in a
statement on Wednesday. He will continue to run money in several
European equity-focused products.
Schroders said in March Buxton, one of its best-known names,
was leaving to join smaller rival Old Mutual Global Investors
. Last month it said it had hired Philip Matthews from
Jupiter Fund Management to take over his 3.5 billion
pound ($5.3 billion) Schroders UK Alpha Plus fund.
Bateman joined Schroders in 2008 after managing money for
Goldman Sachs Asset Management. He was appointed Schroders' Head
of European Equities in 2010.