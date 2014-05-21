LONDON May 21 British fund manager Schroders
has appointed Peter Harrison, previously the firm's
global head of equities, to the board as head of investment, the
company said on Wednesday.
The FTSE 100 firm said the appointment of Harrison, who
began his career at Schroders in 1988 and went on to hold senior
positions at other firms including JPMorgan and Deutsche
Asset Management, would take effect immediately.
"Peter's appointment to the board as head of investment
reflects the strong growth the firm has seen in recent years,
managing 268 billion pounds ($451.5 billion) as at 31 March
2014. I am delighted to welcome him to the board," said Chairman
Andrew Beeson in a statement.
($1 = 0.5935 British Pounds)
