LONDON May 21 British fund manager Schroders has appointed Peter Harrison, previously the firm's global head of equities, to the board as head of investment, the company said on Wednesday.

The FTSE 100 firm said the appointment of Harrison, who began his career at Schroders in 1988 and went on to hold senior positions at other firms including JPMorgan and Deutsche Asset Management, would take effect immediately.

"Peter's appointment to the board as head of investment reflects the strong growth the firm has seen in recent years, managing 268 billion pounds ($451.5 billion) as at 31 March 2014. I am delighted to welcome him to the board," said Chairman Andrew Beeson in a statement. ($1 = 0.5935 British Pounds) (Reporting By Jemima Kelly; Editing By Matt Scuffham)