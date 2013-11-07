LONDON Nov 7 British fund manager Schroders
recovered from outflows earlier this year to win back
clients in the third quarter, helped by buoyant stock markets
and investor confidence since the summer sell-off.
The firm posted net inflows of 1 billion pounds, above RBC
Capital Markets' forecast of 900 million pounds, as new client
money into its asset management business more than offset
outflows in wealth management.
In August, Schroders said that while retail investors had
pulled money from its funds in the second quarter amid worries
about a U.S. withdrawal of monetary stimulus, most had since
bought back into its products in July.
Profit before tax and exceptional items for the three months
to end-September rose 37 percent to 121.6 million pounds,
slightly below RBC Capital Markets' forecast.
"We ... remain confident that Schroders is well placed for
further growth as we continue to invest in our business for the
long term," said CEO Michael Dobson in the statement.