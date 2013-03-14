March 14 Schroders Plc said that its head of UK equities, Richard Buxton, would leave the company on June 14, after a career spanning more than a decade with the investment management company.

Schroders also said Errol Francis, co-fund manager of Schroder UK Equity fund, has also resigned.

Buxton, who joined Schroders in 2001 to manage specialist UK equity portfolios, has been outspoken on several high-profile takeovers and issues such as compensation of Xstrata Plc executives as part of the Glencore International Plc -Xstrata merger.

He began his investment career in 1985 at Brown Shipley Asset Management as a fixed-income and equity investment manager. He was UK equity manager at Baring Asset Management from 1990 following one year at GRE Asset Management.

Schroders said Buxton and Francis will continue their fund management responsibilities until June 14.

"We will announce succession plans for Richard and Errol in the near-future," Global Head of Equities Peter Harrison said in a statement.

Schroders did not provide any details on what Buxton and Francis would do after they left the company.