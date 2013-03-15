By Sinead Cruise
| LONDON, March 15
LONDON, March 15 Richard Buxton, the head of UK
equities at Schroders and one of Britain's
highest-profile fund managers, is leaving to join smaller rival
Old Mutual Asset Managers, two sources close to the
matter told Reuters.
Schroders said late on Thursday that Buxton would leave the
company on June 14 after more than 11 years at the company.
It did not say why but the sources said he had accepted a
position at Old Mutual, where he is expected to launch a new
fund styled on his successful 3.5 billion-pound ($5.3 billion)
Schroders UK Alpha Plus fund.
Errol Francis, co-manager of the Schroder UK Equity Fund, is
also expected to join Old Mutual, which is due to celebrate the
launch of its new Old Mutual Global Investors brand in London
next week.
"Richard Buxton launched the Schroder UK Alpha Plus as the
antithesis to the tracker fund and has proved good active
managers can add significant value," Mark Dampier Head of
Investment Research at Hargreaves Lansdown said.
"Old Mutual are trying to build their presence in the UK and
the signing of this star manager is a significant statement of
intent."
Buxton, who joined Schroders in 2001 to manage specialist UK
equity portfolios, has been outspoken on several high-profile
takeovers and issues such as the compensation of Xstrata
executives as part of the merger with Glencore.
He began his investment career in 1985 at Brown Shipley
Asset Management as a fixed-income and equity investment
manager. He was UK equity manager at Baring Asset Management
from 1990 following one year at GRE Asset Management.
Schroders' Global Head of Equities Peter Harrison said the
company would announce succession plans for Buxton and Francis
"in the near-future".