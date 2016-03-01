March 1 Schroders Plc, Britain's biggest
listed fund manager, is set to announce Chief Executive Michael
Dobson will step down, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
He will be succeeded by Peter Harrison, the company's head
of investment, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with
the situation. (on.ft.com/1QptaQP)
Schroders is expected to announce Dobson's departure on
Thursday, when its publishes annual results, the FT said.
Harrison has been widely tipped as Dobson's heir since he
was appointed to the Schroders board in 2014, the FT reported,
citing company's shareholders.
Schroders declined to comment.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru and Sinead Cruise in
London; editing by Susan Thomas)