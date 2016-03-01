March 1 Schroders Plc, Britain's biggest listed fund manager, is set to announce Chief Executive Michael Dobson will step down, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

He will be succeeded by Peter Harrison, the company's head of investment, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the situation. (on.ft.com/1QptaQP)

Schroders is expected to announce Dobson's departure on Thursday, when its publishes annual results, the FT said.

Harrison has been widely tipped as Dobson's heir since he was appointed to the Schroders board in 2014, the FT reported, citing company's shareholders.

Schroders declined to comment.

(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru and Sinead Cruise in London; editing by Susan Thomas)