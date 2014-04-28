LONDON, April 28 Blue chip investment manager Schroders said on Monday it has appointed Alex Tedder as head of global equities to focus on business development and strategy.

Tedder will work alongside Simon Webber, who will retain his investment focus, the fund manager said in a statement.

Tedder will join in June from American Century Investments, where he managed $21 billion of assets.

