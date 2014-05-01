LONDON May 1 British fund manager Schroders
said assets under management rose to a record 268
billion pounds ($452.53 billion) in the first quarter of 2014
after it took in new money across a range of products.
Those new wins - which totalled 3.8 billion pounds across
multi-asset, equities and fixed income - meant the year had
started well, Chief Executive Michael Dobson said, although
uncertainty in financial markets meant retail investor demand
could take a hit in the short term.
Pretax profit during the period, before tax and exceptional
items, was 130.7 million pounds, up from 115 million pounds in
the same period a year earlier, the company said in a statement
on Thursday.
($1 = 0.5922 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Freya Berry)