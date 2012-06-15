MUMBAI, June 15 China, Thailand and South Korea
may offer the best returns among emerging markets due to cheaper
valuations and stronger fiscal positions, but India is expensive
and riskier, said Allan Conway, head of global emerging market
equities at Schroder Investment Management Ltd.
Indian equities are trading at about 30 percent premium to
emerging markets, Conway estimated, and the country faces a
number of economic and fiscal risks.
Schroders is staying defensive, on guard over fallout from
what Conway calls the "old, tired economies."
"While you need to be ahead of the curve, you don't want to
be standing in front of a running train," said Conway, w ho has
been with Schroders since 2004 after previously heading global
emerging markets for West LB Asset Management.
Schroders, which has $21 billion invested in emerging market
equities, says markets are expecting an orderly Greek default
with firewalls, and sees only a 10 percent probability of a
break up of the currency block.
Still, the euro zone uncertainty is masking what would be
attractive investment opportunities in emerging markets, Conway
said.
"Fundamentals across the world for emerging is very, very
positive: Good economic growth, strong fiscal, strong current
account, high reserves, undervalued currencies, no stresses in
the financial sector like you have in the developed world and
valuations are very, very cheap," he said.
"So, I'd say to you today, 40-50 percent returns in the next
12 months if the world consisted of only emerging countries.
Unfortunately the world doesn't."
Emerging equities have underperformed developed markets this
year. The MSCI emerging index is down 0.3 percent
compared with a nearly 1 percent rise in the MSCI world equity
index.
Schroders estimates the 12-month price-to-earnings ratio for
emerging markets stands at an average of 9.2-9.3 times, with
South Korea at about 8.3-8.4 times and China at 10 times.
By contrast, India, in which Schroders has invested $1
billion, is trading at 12.2 times, he estimated.
"The macro position for China and Korea is infinitely better
than India. It does have inflation issues, it still has record
fiscal position and has one of the highest interest rates in
emerging markets. And, in addition, valuations are expensive."
India's growth slumped to a nine-year low of 5.3 percent in
the first quarter of calendar 2012 and industrial output this
week showed growth was flat in April.
But Conway saw pockets of opportunities in domestic-focused
companies such as consumer durables in India.
"Medium- to long-term you have to be extremely positive. The
issue is India should be stronger but it needs the right
management," Conway said.
(Editing by Rafael Nam and Jacqueline Wong)