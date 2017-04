LONDON, June 25 A former equities trader at Schroders Investment Management has been charged with nine counts of insider dealing, Britain's financial regulator said on Wednesday.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said Damian Frank Clarke, 38, had committed the alleged offences between October 2003 and November 2012.

Clarke will appear before Westminster Magistrates Court on July 4.

