* H1 adjusted pretax 305.7 mln stg vs f'cast 300 mln
* Net inflows 8.8 bln stg vs 4.8 bln
* Shares up 2.3 pct
(Adds CEO, analyst comments, share reaction, detail)
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, July 30 Schroders, Britain's
biggest listed asset manager, posted forecast-beating first-half
profit on Thursday, helped by strong demand for its fixed-income
products and sending its shares higher.
Fund firms globally have taken in billions in new money over
recent months as investors search for higher returns amid low
interest rates, taking on higher levels of risk and pushing some
markets to record highs even though growth remains patchy.
That helped Schroders' pretax profit for the six months to
end-June, adjusted for the costs of previous acquisitions, rise
17 percent to 305.7 million pounds ($476.6 million), beating a
company-supplied consensus estimate of 300 million.
Shares in the company were up 2.3 percent to 3,161 pence by
0730 GMT, continuing a strong recent record of outperformance
against peers.
"We think growth in line with or slightly better than the
sector average is reasonable over the long term," analysts at
Numis said in a note, flagging an "add" rating and 3,505 pence
target price.
"We believe it is likely to outperform, possibly
significantly, in weaker markets. We continue to regard
Schroders as a core sector holding for the long term."
The strong performance mirrored that of peers including
Jupiter Fund Management, Rathbone Brothers and
St James's Place, who have this week all reported
increases in new business.
Net flows of cash into Schroders' various funds, which focus
heavily on equity and multi-asset, along with fixed income,
emerging market debt, commodities and real estate across the
globe, hit 8.8 billion pounds, up from 4.8 billion a year
earlier and beating consensus estimates for 8.1 billion.
"We had positive net flows in institutional, intermediary
and high net worth," Chief Executive Michael Dobson told
Reuters. "We had 4.8 billion of net new business in fixed
income, which was a very strong performance."
Total assets under management rose 14 percent to 309.9
billion pounds, from 271.5 billion last year.
While net flows had been positive across its different
funds, Schroders gave a cautious outlook, based on increased
market volatility that would likely depress investor sentiment.
"In the short term, with continuing uncertainty in the
eurozone and China and the prospect of interest rate rises in
the U.S., market volatility is likely to remain high, which may
impact retail investor demand in particular," the company said
in a statement.
($1 = 0.6414 pounds)
