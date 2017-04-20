Ghana's 91-day bill yield falls to 12.6999 pct
ACCRA, May 26 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.6999 percent at an auction on Friday, from 13.2109 percent at the last sale on May 19.
LONDON, April 20 British asset manager Schroders said on Thursday it had agreed to buy Swiss-based private equity firm Adveq for an undisclosed sum, as part of efforts to grow its private assets business.
The deal for Adveq, which manages more than $7 billion, is expected to close in the second half of 2017, Schroders said in a statement. Schroders' private assets business currently manages 14 billion pounds ($17.91 billion) in assets.
Schroders, Britain's largest listed standalone asset manager with around 400 billion pounds in assets, said there would be no changes to Adveq's investment team, process or strategies as a result of the deal.
($1 = 0.7816 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)
