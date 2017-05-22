May 22 Schroders Plc, a London-based asset management firm, said on Monday it has appointed UBS Wealth Management executive Daniel Imhof to the newly-created role of head of global sales.

Imhof, who has over 25 years of experience at UBS Wealth Management, most recently served as the global head of portfolio specialists. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)