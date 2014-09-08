BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Sept 8 Asset manager Schroders PLC said it appointed Matt Hudson to manage its UK Opportunities fund.
Hudson replaces Julie Dean, who will leave the company, Schroders said.
Hudson will take on full fund management responsibility for the Schroder UK Opportunities fund and Luxembourg-domiciled Schroder ISF2 UK Opportunities with immediate effect, the company said.
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter