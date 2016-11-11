UPDATE 11-Oil rises above $52 as Saudis and Russia back longer supply cut
* Kazakhstan says cannot join prolonged cut on same terms (Updates prices)
Nov 11 Asset management company Schroders Plc named Sok Mun Wong head of fixed income and foreign exchange trading for Asia.
She will be based in Singapore.
Previously, Wong was working with Tudor Capital. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
* Kazakhstan says cannot join prolonged cut on same terms (Updates prices)
* Credit card charge-off rate was 2.70 percent in April versus 3.06 percent in March