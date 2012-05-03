* Pretax profit down 8 pct at 95.5 mln stg vs 91.5 mln f'cast

* Net inflows 1.6 billion pounds

* Total AUM 199.6 bln pounds vs 187.3 bln at year-end

By Anjuli Davies

LONDON, May 3 Blue chip investment manager Schroders is bracing for a downturn in investor appetite as the euro zone crisis escalates, after net inflows in its asset management arm helped cap a fall in first quarter profit.

Chief Executive Michael Dobson told Reuters in an interview that the company had a strong quarter in its institutional business and a turnaround in retail flows after two quarters of outflows, but it was wary of events in Europe.

"You can trace investor demand pretty closely to what's happening in the euro zone and, below, reflected in equity markets," he said.

"There are signs of a slowdown. The impact of market uncertainty is seen most immediately in the retail sector, but it also impacts institutional clients."

Schroders said pretax profit for the three months to end-March was 95.5 million pounds ($154.8 million), slightly higher than analysts' average forecast of 91.5 million, but 8 percent down on a year earlier, due to lower volumes.

First quarter net inflows of 1.6 billion pounds were above forecasts of 1.2 billion pounds, but were nearly 50 percent lower than in the first quarter of 2011. Private banking saw outflows of 100 million pounds.

The 200-year old British fund firm announced the acquisition of a 25 percent stake in India's Axis Asset Management Co, aiming to tap into growing business opportunities in Asia's third-largest economy and meet demand for financial products from its burgeoning middle class.

"I think it's a very exciting long-term market, and I would emphasise long term," Dobson said.

"As investment patterns change in India, we are well placed to participate in that growth."

Analysts broadly welcomed news that the company had made a good start to the year in terms of new business, but some expressed reservations about a glut of unspent cash.

"Schroders Q1-12 numbers were slightly soft compared to Q1-11 comparatives. We see the excess cash on balance sheet as a drag to revenues in a low-interest-rate environment," analysts at Investec said in a note to clients.

"We remain holders of this stock as 66 percent of the forward valuation is attributed to the cash on the balance sheet and should thus prove a defensive stock in volatile markets."

Rivals reported a mixed bag of results this week, with Henderson seeing net outflows from its funds in the first quarter, largely because of a continuing decline in its low-margin institutional business.

Aberdeen Asset Management's underlying pretax profit rose 14 percent in its first half year as investors took on more risk, boosting assets under management and enabling the funds house to improve its fee margins.

Schroders' total funds under management stood at 199.6 billion pounds, compared with 187.3 billion pounds at the end of last year.

Performance fees earned during the period dipped to 6 million pounds from 7.8 million a year earlier.

Schroders shares were trading 0.2 percent higher by 0805 GMT at 1,426 pence, while the blue chip FTSE index was up 0.6 percent.