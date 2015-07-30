July 30 Schroders Plc
* CEO says Friends Life mandate win 'progressing as
planned'; H2 institutional pipeline in Japan, Asia very good.
* CEO says saw 4.8 billion pounds in H1 net new business in
fixed income, 3.8 billion pounds in multi-asset, 1.4 billion
pounds in fundamental equities.
* CEO says saw 6.6 billion pounds in net new business in
Asia-Pacific, "big flows" in institutional, intermediary across
the region.
* CEO says UK retail demand more subdued this year, money
pulled from large-cap equities.
* CEO says market volatility may crimp retail demand, no
plans to change FY outlook.
* CEO says sticking with cautious China market stance,
focusing on quality, mainstream companies.
* CEO says UK pensions and savings rule changes yet to
impact business, sees marginal sector benefit but 'not as big a
bonanza as some people have said'.
(Reporting By Simon Jessop)