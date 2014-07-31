LONDON, July 31 UK fund manager Schroders
said assets under management rose to a record 271.5
billion pounds ($459.35 billion) in the first half of the year,
after net inflows more than offset a muted market performance.
The company said it had net inflows of 4.8 billion pounds in
the period, against 4.5 billion pounds in the year earlier
period, and that trend had continued into July and it had a good
pipeline of institutional business which was yet to be funded.
Retail investor demand, however, was uncertain given the
lack of a clear trend in markets, it said in a statement on
Thursday.
Pretax profit rose 6 percent to 233.9 million pounds,
although it had taken an 18 million pounds hit due to the
strength of sterling over the period.
The company said it would pay an interim dividend of 24
pence a share, up 50 percent on year earlier.
Schroders' net revenue margin in the period, excluding
performance fees, was 52 basis points, compared with 53 basis
points in the year earlier period.
($1 = 0.5911 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Huw Jones)