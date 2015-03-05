* Pretax profit at 565 mln stg vs 526 mln stg forecast
* CEO says institutional mandates boosted growth
* Final dividend up 34 pct to 78p a share
By Nishant Kumar
LONDON, March 5 British fund manager Schroders
Plc reported a better than expected jump in profits on
Thursday, as net inflows more than tripled and assets under
management (AUM) rose to a record level, sending its share price
to a fresh life-time high.
The result follows forecast-beating profit rises at rivals
such as Jupiter, Henderson and St James's Place
, as investors flock to actively managed funds in the
search for better yields while interest rates remain depressed.
Schroders said it took in a net 24.8 billion pounds ($37.8
billion) of new investments over the year and added 12.3 billion
pounds from investment returns, taking its AUM up 14 per cent to
a record 300 billion pounds.
"We had a strong growth in institutional mandates, led by a
large win from Friends Life," Chief Executive Michael Dobson
said in a telephone interview.
"One of the themes last year was the strength of our
international network, with strong inflows in Asia and
continental Europe," he added.
Schroders shares were up 2.3 percent at 3104 pence at 1052
GMT, when the FTSE 100 index was up 0.2 percent.
PROFIT BOOST
Net new business from institutions amounted to 17.6 billion
pounds last year, with 12 billion pounds coming from insurer
Friends Life alone. Its non-UK businesses contributed more than
11 billion pounds to the net inflows.
The biggest boost to new business came from multi-asset
funds as the money manager won clients looking for relatively
steady returns from a mix of asset classes rather than going for
pure equity funds.
Such funds accounted for 16.9 billion pounds in net inflows,
more than three times the amount that went into its fixed income
or its equities products At the same time the firm suffered
outflows in out-of-favour commodities funds, resulting in a
total 1.8 billion pounds of outflows from the firm's broader
Emerging Market Debt, Commodities and Real Estate segment.
Schroders also said that more than three quarters of its
assets under management were outperforming over three years,
boosting last year's pretax profit before exceptional items by
11 percent to 565 million pounds and beating the analysts'
forecast of 526 million pounds, according to data from StarMine
Smart Estimates.
Total pretax profit rose 16 percent to 517 million pounds.
Net revenue rose by 9 percent to 1.53 billion pounds,
slightly ahead of analysts forecasts of 1.52 billion pounds,
according to StarMine Smart Estimates data.
The fund manager raised its full-year dividend by 34 per
cent to 78 pence per share.
Heading into the result, 14 analysts tracked by StarMine had
rated the stock as a "buy" or "strong buy", five considered it
as a "hold", while one recommended a "sell".
($1 = 0.6559 pounds)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich and Sinead Cruise)