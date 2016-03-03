* Adjusted pretax profit 609.7 mln pounds, up 8 pct
* Revenues, profits, assets at record; shares rise
* Michael Dobson to step down as CEO, become chairman
(Adds detail, background, investor quote, analyst quote)
By Simon Jessop and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, March 3 Money manager Schroders
was forced to defend its corporate governance after announcing
Chief Executive Michael Dobson would become chairman having led
the company since 2001.
Britain's biggest listed asset manager, which has faced
criticism for its bumper boardroom payouts, said Dobson would be
replaced by Peter Harrison in a reshuffle of top management.
Dobson will become non-executive chairman, succeeding
Andrew Beeson who will retire in April.
Schroders said it had written to its shareholders to explain
the appointments, mindful of the UK Corporate Governance Code,
which states "a chief executive should not go on to be chairman
of the same company".
Schroders, which reported forecast-beating annual results on
Thursday, said the changes were in the best interests of the
company and its investors.
Schroders' top shareholder remains the family whose name the
firm has borne since being founded more than 200 years ago.
"They're going to lengths to justify it on the basis that
they know it doesn't represent, strictly speaking, corporate
governance best-practice," said Shore Capital analyst Paul
McGinnis said.
"It's already within the crosshairs of some of the corporate
governance investors, so doing something like this will only
increase the heat," he added, referring to long-standing
concerns around pay.
BEST PRACTICE
The Corporate Governance Code sets out guidelines to ensure
companies are well led. Listed companies are required to report
how they have applied the main principles, although the code is
not legally binding.
As chairman, Dobson will be expected to oversee the actions
of the new chief executive and, if necessary, step in to ensure
the interests of shareholders are protected.
Dobson said he did not consider his move a problem, despite
Schroders' role as a guardian of corporate best practice on
behalf of its clients, who own the shares and bonds of scores of
companies across Britain and beyond.
"Where this has happened in other companies, we've supported
it on occasion, we've abstained on occasion, and we may have
voted against on occasion, so we've taken a view which is very
much tailored to the individual situation."
The firm beat consensus profit expectations on the back of
strong institutional inflows.
Shares in Schroders were up 1.6 percent at 2,762 pence by
1110 GMT, compared with a flat FTSE 100.
While the firm had seen some retail outflows in recent
months, strong demand from pension funds and other large
investors cushioned the blow.
Profit before tax and exceptional items, adjusted to exclude
costs associated with its 2013 purchase of wealth manager
Cazenove Capital, rose 7.9 percent to 609.7 million pounds
($858.40 million) year on year, against a company supplied
consensus forecast for 601.1 million pounds.
The firm is to pay a total dividend of 87 pence a share,
against consensus expectations for 86.1 pence a share.
($1 = 0.7103 pounds)
(Editing by Keith Weir)