LONDON, April 28 Schroders, Britain's
biggest listed asset manager, posted a rise in first-quarter
assets on Thursday, boosted by investment returns and inflows
from institutional clients.
The group's assets under management at the end of March
stood at a record 324.9 billion pounds ($473.18 billion) it said
in a statement, up 3.6 percent from the end of the prior
quarter.
Net inflows into its asset management business during the
quarter were 2.7 billion pounds, driven in large part by inflows
of 4.5 billion pounds from institutions such as pension funds.
The firm's funds made 8.7 billion pounds from positive
market movements during the quarter, although net flows into its
wealth management unit were flat.
($1 = 0.6866 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)