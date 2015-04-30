* Assets under management 319.5 billion pounds
* Market moves add 14.4 bln; inflows adds 5.1 bln pounds
* Credit funds, Japanese equities, European stocks in favour
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, April 30 British fund manager Schroders
posted a 7 percent rise in assets under management in
the three months to the end of March, boosted by strong market
gains and cash flowing into its asset management unit.
The positive first quarter for the country's biggest
standalone asset manager by market capitalisation follows a
forecast-beating 2014 and comes as investors pile into actively
managed funds in the hope of market-beating returns.
A strong market performance helped add 14.4 billion pounds
to Schroders' total assets during the quarter, it said in a
statement on Thursday. It took in a further 5.1 billion pounds
in net new money, beating some analyst forecasts.
Following a strong recent run in the share price, Schroders
traded down 1.3 percent at 0900 GMT, lagging a slightly weaker
FTSE 100.
"The shares have been strong recently, so much of the good
information may already be priced in. That said, momentum is
certainly with Schroders, and we retain our Buy recommendation,"
said Jonathan Richards, analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald.
Investors' hunt for returns in a low interest rate world has
seen billions of dollars flood into stock markets, pushing many
to new highs.
Chief Executive Michael Dobson said equities continued to
look attractive despite some concerns that markets were
overheating relative to economic growth.
"It's still the preferred place to be, if you can find
strong companies yielding 2 percent plus, with the prospect of
dividend growth, share buybacks maybe," he said.
"There's a bit of merger activity in the market, there's a
lot of liquidity around.
Of the net new money, 2 billion pounds came from large
investors and 2.9 billion through its network of intermediaries,
the company said.
Asian institutional, Asian intermediary and continental
European intermediary drove the quarterly flows, Dobson said,
with credit funds, Japanese equities, multi-asset and, to a
lesser extent, continental European stocks the main winners.
Combined with a slight 200 million pound pick-up in assets
at its wealth management unit, the inflows helped boost total
assets to 319.5 billion pounds, up from 300 billion pounds at
the end of December.
While net revenue in its asset management unit rose to 348.5
million pounds from 306.2 million in the year-earlier period,
performance fees were just 1.7 million pounds compared with 6.3
million pounds in the year-earlier period.
Pretax profit before exceptional items, related to the
acquisitions of wealth managers STW and Cazenove several years
ago, was 149.6 million pounds, the company said, up 14 percent
from the year-earlier period.
