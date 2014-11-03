Nov 3 Schroders Portfolio Solutions, part of the
British asset management company Schroders Plc, said it
appointed Philip Howard to the role of liability driven
investment (LDI) solutions manager.
Howard, who specializes in advising clients on LDI and other
complex strategies, will join from financial services company
Mercer where he was part of its financial strategy group.
He replaces Daniel Morris, who will be transferred to New
York at the beginning of 2015, to establish Schroders Portfolio
Solutions business in North America, the company said.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)