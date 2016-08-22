(Corrects last name of David Knutson in first paragraph; Corrects second paragraph to remove reference of Eric Skelton's newly created role)

Aug 22 Schroder Investment Management North America Inc, a subsidiary of Schroders Plc, named David Knutson head of credit research, Americas.

The firm also appointed Eric Skelton to the role of U.S. credit trader for U.S. investment grade credit and Chris Eger portfolio manager, U.S. credit.

Knutson joins from Legal and General Investment Management America, where he had been a senior analyst in fixed income research for 10 years.

Skelton was mostly recently a credit trader with Achievement Asset Management, while Eger joins from J.P. Morgan Chase , where he was executive director - credit trader, investment grade domestic and yankee banks. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)