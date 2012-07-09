* Elliott calls on Schuler management to reject Andritz bid
* Andritz already owns 63.5 percent in Schuler
* Elliott follows pattern of intervening in takeovers
By Alexander Hübner
FRANKFURT, July 9 U.S. hedge fund Elliott
Management is trying to stir opposition to Austrian engineer
Andritz's 600 million-euro ($738 million) takeover
offer for German peer Schuler, a letter obtained by
Reuters showed on Monday.
Elliott, which bought a 10 percent stake in Schuler after
the bid approach was made public in May, called on Schuler to
reject the offer of 20 euros per share, saying in the letter:
"We do not believe it reflects the fair value of the company."
Elliott argued in the letter that Schuler's peers were
trading at more than six times estimated earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2012,
while Andritz only offered a multiple of 5.3.
Andritz's offer represented a 26 percent premium over
Schuler's closing price before its approach was published in
May. S c huler shares were 0.02 percent lower at 20.3 euros by
1602 gmt.
Andritz last month said it had increased its stake in
Schuler to 63.5 percent by buying shares in the open market.
It has not set a minimum shareholder acceptance threshold
for its bid but it needs at least 75 percent to win control over
Schuler's cash flows, according to German law.
New York hedge fund Elliott has used similar tactics with
Germany's Demag Cranes, forcing U.S. machinery maker
Terex to sweeten a takeover offer last year, and also
with German consumer-electronics company Medion, in which it
bought a 10 percent stake in May.
A Schuler spokesman declined to comment. The company's
management is due to publish a response to Andritz's approach on
Thursday.
Andritz did not respond to requests for comment.
Andritz's takeover approach, unveiled in May, would see it
expand in emerging markets in Asia and South
America.
To see Elliott's letter please click on: link.reuters.com/nuk39s
($1 = 0.8130 euros)
