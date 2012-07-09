FRANKFURT, July 9 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management is trying to stir opposition to Austrian engineer Andritz's 20 euros-per-share takeover offer for German peer Schuler, a letter obtained by Reuters showed on Monday.

Elliott, which bought a 10 percent stake in Schuler after the takeover approach was made public in May, called on Schuler to reject the offer, saying in the letter: "We do not believe it reflects the fair value of the company."

Andritz last month said it had lifted its stake in Schuler to 63.5 percent by buying shares in the open market.

It has not set a minimum shareholder acceptance threshold for its bid but it needs at least 75 percent to win control over Schuler's cash flows, according to German law.

Elliott, which followed a similar strategy in the takeover of crane maker Demag Cranes, argued in the letter that Schuler's peers are trading at more than six times estimates earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2012, while Andritz only offered a multiple of 5.3.

A Schuler spokesman declined to comment. Andritz did not respond to requests for comment.

Andritz on May 19 unveiled its takeover approach that would see it expand in emerging markets in Asia and South America. (Additional reporting by Hendrik Sackmann and Angelika Gruber; Writing by Ludwig Burger)