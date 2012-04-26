By John McCrank
| April 26
April 26 Charles Schwab Corp, one of
the largest U.S. brokerages, is making strong headway on its
recently released low-cost 401(k) plan that is comprised
entirely of index mutual funds, the company's chief executive
said on Thursday.
Schwab, which has about $1.83 trillion in client assets,
launched the low-fee plan in January ahead of new U.S.
Department of Labor rules requiring 401(k) plan providers to
disclose the fees they charge.
Several hundred clients have expressed interest in the
program, while at least 10 have committed to it so far, Walt
Bettinger said during Schwab's interim business update.
"We expect that to continue to accelerate very rapidly.
It's very attractive to fiduciaries, relative to trying to
select actively managed funds, because it uses all indexed
products," he said.
The San Francisco-based brokerage also plans to introduce a
version of Schwab Index Advantage that will use only index-based
exchange-traded funds in 2013.
There are about 50 million Americans with 401(k) accounts
totaling nearly $3 trillion in assets, according to data from
Schwab.
Bettinger also updated analysts and investors on the
company's independent branch franchise program announced in
February last year.
The first franchise opened in December and one more has
opened since. Bettinger said Schwab now has 2,300 candidates
interested in opening future franchises.
It has signed just five franchisees so far and will open its
third location next month.
"We are still looking for somewhere around a dozen or so
locations by year-end of 2012, though I do want to emphasize
that we are focusing on quality over quantity," Bettinger said.
"The early results are very strong - results in a matter of
months that may have been anticipated to take an entire year."